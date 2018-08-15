The Colorado Civil Rights Commission this time found probable cause that Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips discriminated against someone by refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition.
DENVER — The Colorado baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple and won a ruling at the U.S. Supreme Court is suing the state over another discrimination allegation.
In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, lawyers for Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips allege that Colorado is on a “crusade to crush” him because of his religious beliefs.
The Supreme Court sided with Phillips in June, saying comments by a member of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission displayed an anti-religious bias. It didn’t rule on whether business owners can invoke religious objections to refuse service to LGBT people.
Less than a month later, the commission found probable cause that Phillips discriminated against someone else by refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition.
It cited another part of the Supreme Court ruling to back up its decision.