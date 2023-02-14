NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Zoetis Inc., up $8.76 to $171.90.
The animal health company reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.
Wesco International Inc., up $12.56 to $165.74.
The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.
Cadence Design Systems Inc., up $13.39 to $199.09.
The hardware and software company gave investors a strong earnings forecast.
Avis Budget Group Inc., up $23.50 to $244.
The car rental company handily beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Restaurant Brands International Inc., down $1.87 to $66.61.
The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., up 30 cents to $20.41.
The mining company gave investors a mixed fourth-quarter financial report.
GlobalFoundries Inc., up $5.58 to $71.73.
The contract chipmaker reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
First Solar Inc., down $2.22 to $165.04.
The solar power company’s fourth-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.