CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up 6 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks, to $2.50.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the price at the pump is 9 cents lower than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.29 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The lowest average is $2.13 in St. Louis, Missouri.
The average price of diesel rose 3 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.05.