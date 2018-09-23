LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped a penny per gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.90.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says that’s 28 cents higher than at this time last year.
Lundberg said Sunday it’s likely that gas prices will continue to drop slightly.
The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states is $3.69 in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The lowest average is $2.50 in Jackson, Mississippi.
The average diesel fuel price is $3.24, up a penny per gallon from two weeks ago.