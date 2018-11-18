CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 12 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.72.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that falling crude oil costs are the main reason for the decrease at the pump.
The average gas price is 11 cents per gallon higher than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.77 a gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $2.19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The average price of diesel fell 4 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.27.