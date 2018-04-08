CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 8 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.74.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday the increase was driven primarily by rising crude oil prices.
The current gas price is 30 cents above where it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.63 in the San Francisco Bay area. The lowest was $2.37 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price for diesel fuel rose three cents, to $3.04.