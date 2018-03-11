CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline remained steady over the past two weeks, at $2.59.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the prior price drop was halted by a rise in crude oil costs.
Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.44 a gallon. The lowest was in El Paso, Texas, at $2.19 a gallon.
The average price for diesel was up two cents, to $3.00 per gallon.
