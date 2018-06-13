IUKA, Miss. (AP) — A German company that makes automotive parts is expanding in northern Mississippi.

Gov. Phil Bryant says Wednesday that hago Automotive Corp. will add 60 jobs during the next four years.

He says the company is investing $4 million for new equipment in Iuka. It will double the size of the existing 50,000-square-foot (4,645-sqare-meter) facility.

The Mississippi Development Authority says the state is providing a $500,000 grant for infrastructure and is giving Tishomingo County a $3 million loan for construction.

The company does automated stamping, transfer stamping, laser and conventional welding applications, parts washing and cleaning, parts processing and the production of assemblies.

Alfred Geiger, general manager for hago Automotive, says expansion will allow the company to meet the needs of BMW in the U.S., China and South Africa.