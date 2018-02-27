NEW HAVEN, Ind. (AP) — A Japanese auto parts maker plans to invest nearly $5.5 million at a northeastern Indiana facility.

Sanko Gosei Technologies acquired an existing facility in New Haven and is seeking a local tax abatement for the project that’s expected to create 48 jobs. The company makes injection molded plastic components for vehicle interiors, such as parts of air conditioning systems.

Work including adding new equipment is scheduled to begin in June. Plans also call for the company to retain all of the about 170 existing jobs at the facility.