FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is accusing an auto group in the Southwest of using deceptive and unlawful practices to sell vehicles to Navajos.
The complaint against Tate’s Auto Group was filed this week in U.S. District Court in Arizona.
It alleges the company has falsified consumers’ monthly income and down payments on financing applications and contracts without them knowing. The complaint also alleges deceptive advertising.
The FTC is asking for relief that includes restitution and refunds to customers.
The auto group denies the allegations. Owner Richard Berry says the company is honest with customers and is confident it will be vindicated in court.
The complaint is part of a push by the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission to protect Navajo consumers.