BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s antitrust agency says it has initiated an investigation into online retailer Amazon over complaints of unfair trade practices on its “marketplace” platform.

The Federal Competition Authority, or BWB, said Thursday it had received several complaints from Austrian retailers through the country’s trade association alleging that “Amazon discriminates against other retailers and thereby tries to inordinately favor its own products on the Amazon marketplace.”

Among other things it’s investigating allegations of the abrupt termination of seller accounts, and unjustified loss of some sellers’ product rankings.

The investigation comes amid ongoing probes by German antitrust authorities and the European Commission, and the BWB says it has been in discussions with both.

Amazon said it could not comment on ongoing proceedings but pledged to “cooperate fully” with Austrian authorities.