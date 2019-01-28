CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian company TPG Telecom says it has abandoned the rollout of its mobile network because of the ban on Chinese giant Huawei as a 5G provider.
TPG said in a statement on Tuesday that Huawei was to be the principal equipment vendor in what would have been Australia’s fourth mobile network.
The government announced in August that Huawei and a Chinese maker of mobile devices, ZTE Corp., had been blocked from rolling out Australia’s 5G network due to security concerns.
Several governments have been scrutinizing Huawei over its links to the Chinese government.
Most Read Business Stories
- Forget the reams of paperwork — digital mortgages are here
- Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax would cost Jeff Bezos $4.1 billion in first year
- Single parent is striving to escape the paycheck-to-paycheck trap | Money Makeover
- Nordstrom to close two full-line stores in Virginia and Florida
- Monday Memo: Seattle-area home prices; earnings reports from Boeing, Microsoft, Amazon; Fed rate decision
The U.S. Justice Department unsealed criminal charges Monday against Huawei, two of its subsidiaries and a top executive, who are accused of misleading banks about the company’s business and violating U.S. sanctions.