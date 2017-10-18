CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian auto manufacturing era is about to end after more than 90 years.
General Motors Co.’s last Holden sedan will roll off the production line in the industrial city of Adelaide on Friday. With the plant’s closure, 900 factory workers will clock off the last time.
GM Holden Ltd. is the last of an array of carmakers that once included Ford, Toyota, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Chrysler and Leyland to abandon Australia in recent decades.
Technical manager Peter Allison has worked at the Holden factory for 19 years and says he expected to stay there for the rest of his working life.
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
The opposition party on Thursday accused the government of “goading General Motors to leave Australia” but refusing to guarantee future subsidies. The government denies the closure relates to subsidies.