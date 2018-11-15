SYDNEY (AP) — Australia is referring India to the World Trade Organization over subsidies it pays its sugar cane farmers, which Australia says creates a surplus that’s affecting its own farmers.
Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says Australia made the WTO referral after previously raising concerns with India over what Canberra says are more than $725 million ($1 billion AUD) in subsidies paid to Indian farmers.
Birmingham says while the case may take a long time to be resolved, he hopes it will prompt India to changes its mind on the subsidies.
Initial discussions on Australia’s case would take place at the WTO’s Committee on Agriculture meeting later this month.
Most Read Business Stories
- We freaked out over Amazon's HQ2 search. But it turned out to be for all the wrong reasons | Danny Westneat
- U.S. pilots flying 737 MAX weren't told about new automatic systems change linked to Lion Air crash
- FAA evaluates a potential design flaw on Boeing's 737 MAX after Lion Air crash
- Starbucks laying off 350 people, mostly at Seattle headquarters
- Will Amazon's HQ2 sink Seattle's housing market?