JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s state auditor says a failed solar panel maker owes state and local governments nearly $93 million.
Auditor Stacey Pickering said Wednesday that he is demanding repayment by Stion Corp., which closed its Hattiesburg plant last year.
It’s the latest in a series of failed green energy investments. Mississippi taxpayers have lost more than $185 million from those ventures, all entered into by former Gov. Haley Barbour’s administration.
Stion, of San Jose, California, borrowed $74.8 million from Mississippi, failed to pay $2.1 million in property taxes, and owes $16 million in interest.
The demand letter means Stion has 30 days to repay or face a civil lawsuit.
Stion closed its plant in December, blaming unfair foreign competition, laying off 137 employees.
A liquidator hasn’t sold any assets yet.