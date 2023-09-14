Two cryptocurrency firm founders, including an Auburn resident, are facing an array of charges including facilitating more than $1 billion in virtual currency money laundering.

The Department of Justice accused Tornado Cash founders — Auburn’s Roman Storm, 34, and Roman Semenov, 35 — of conspiracy to commit money laundering, to violate sanctions against a North Korean organization and to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business, according to the indictment documents unsealed in August.

Storm was arrested in his Auburn home in August, and then released on a $2 million bail. Last week, he pleaded not guilty to the charges in a court appearance.

Semenov, a Russian citizen, remains at large.

Storm’s attorney Brian Klein, a partner at Los Angeles-based law firm Waymaker, said in an email Tuesday that prosecutors charged Storm “on a novel legal theory with dangerous implications for all software developers.” He declined to elaborate on this theory.

“There is a lot more to this story that will come out at trial,” Klein said.

With any cryptocurrency transaction, the currency holds the proof of transaction, according to the FBI. The blockchain — a type of database that maintains a decentralized record of transactions — doesn’t name the crypto owners involved in the transactions.

“Cryptocurrency mixers like Tornado Cash further enhance the level of anonymity by muddying these transaction histories,” the FBI said in a post last week. In other words, Tornado Cash obscured the trail of the crypto exchanges.

The indictment refers to a third Tornado Cash person without naming them.

Storm, Semenov and the unnamed person, the indictment says, knew about but did not implement required anti-money laundering and “know your customer” programs on Tornado Cash’s platform.

An anti-money laundering program, the indictment states, is an internal control to verify customer identification, file reports, retain records and respond to law enforcement requests. “The obligation to verify customer identification is frequently referred to as a ‘know your customer’ requirement.’”

The indictment also states Tornado Cash advertised to customers that it provided “anonymous and virtually untraceable financial transactions on the Ethereum blockchain.”

The Tornado Cash website also had a page with tips for customers to remain anonymous, such as using a VPN for transfers and deleting data from web browsers after deposits or withdrawals, according to the indictment.

One of the most prolific money-laundering incidents, according to the indictment, happened in March 2022, when North Korea’s Lazarus Group, a cybercrime organization, stole $620 million worth of crypto from a cryptocurrency network called Ronin Network.

“The Tornado Cash founders were aware of the Ronin Network hack on the day that it was announced, and immediately recognized the likelihood that the hackers would use the Tornado Cash service to launder the proceeds,” the indictment states.

At least $455 million of digital currency Ethereum traceable to the hack was laundered through Tornado Cash between April 4, 2022, and May 19, 2022, with the knowledge of Storm and Semenov, according to the indictment. In April 2022, the FBI said the hack was caused by the Lazarus Group.

“When it became clear that a sanctioned North Korean cybercrime organization was using the platform to launder hundreds of millions of dollars derived from cyber heists, Storm and Semenov turned a blind eye to the illicit activity and made public representations that they were compliant with sanctions laws,” FBI assistant director in charge James Smith said in a statement.

In August 2022, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed a sanction on the Tornado Cash service. Afterward, Storm transferred $7.8 million worth of cryptocurrencies to three separate crypto wallets, in payments of approximately $2.6 million each, to himself, Semenov and the other unnamed person. He then advised the two men about ways to make transactions more difficult to trace, according to the indictment.

Last year, Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev was arrested in the Netherlands for “concealing criminal financial flows and facilitating money laundering” through the mixing service. Pertsev was released this year and is awaiting trial.

Storm’s next court date is Nov. 30.