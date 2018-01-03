BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is planning to review a proposed deal to let Partners HealthCare acquire Massachusetts Eye and Ear.
Healey’s planned review comes at the recommendation of the state’s Health Policy Commission, which said the deal could hike medical costs by as much as $61 million a year.
The committee said the added costs could fall on the shoulders of consumers and businesses. The panel is charged with studying hospital mergers but doesn’t have the power to block them.
The committee sent its analysis to the Democratic attorney general on Wednesday.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Straightening of curve at Amtrak derailment site in Dupont had not been state priority
- Man banned from Alaska Air after alleged harassment
- Dedicated Lacey firefighter, dead at 40, was passionate role model for girls
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
A Partners spokesman said the partnership will strengthen clinical and scientific ties between the two organizations. A spokeswoman for Massachusetts Eye and Ear said the hospital is also eager to move ahead with the deal with Partners.