CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Tax Commission has agreed to refund $26.6 million in sales and use taxes to AT&T but not before the telecom giant’s accountants got a lecture about the way they treat their customers in similar circumstances.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports Tuesday’s unanimous vote came after state officials spent more than a year on an audit of AT&T’s tax filings.

They concluded the company was due the money after it mistakenly remitted use tax on retail inventory held in its Reno warehouse but sold out of state from 2013-14.

Chairman Jim DeVolld says he’s been inundated with emails complaining the company refuses to refund billing errors that are more than six months old.

He told two accountants representing AT&T at Tuesday’s hearing in Carson City if the company owes somebody money, it should refund it regardless of the time frame.

