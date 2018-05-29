ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Another Atlantic City casino is poised to offer sports betting.
The Ocean Resort casino announced Tuesday that it has partnered with sports book operator William Hill to operate a 7,500-square-foot betting facility on its main gambling floor.
The casino, formerly known as Revel, is scheduled to reopen June 28.
William Hill also will operate a sports book at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Freehold.
Last week, Atlantic City’s Borgata casino announced that it planned to offer sports betting on the first day it’s allowed. Other casinos are expected to follow suit.
This month the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a 1992 federal law barring states from offering legal sports betting.
New Jersey lawmakers are expected to pass a law and enact sports betting regulations in June.