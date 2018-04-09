ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Less competition has led to higher profits for Atlantic City’s casinos in 2017 —but will it last with two more casinos soon to join the mix?

The seven casinos saw their gross operating profits increase by 22.5 percent last year, to $723 million.

Harrah’s was the only one whose profit declined, down 2.7 percent to $115.8 million. The Borgata had the highest profit at $292 million, up 19.5 percent from 2016.

James Plousis, chairman of the Casino Control Commission, says the numbers show the underlying health of the Atlantic City casino industry.

He acknowledges that the impending reopening of two new casinos this summer will put pressure on existing casinos, but says he is confident that the market can handle the renewed competition.