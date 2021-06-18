Shares of Athira Pharma, a Bothell-based biopharmaceutical company, dropped more than 35% on Friday morning, after the company announced late Thursday it has placed Chief Executive Officer Leen Kawas on leave.

The stock, which closed Thursday at $18.23, opened Friday at $10.46, a 42.6% plunge. About three hours into the trading day, the shares had recovered to $11.70.

In a brief statement with no details, the company said its board is reviewing Kawas’s conduct during doctoral research at Washington State University and has appointed an independent committee to begin the process. The company said Chief Operating Officer Mark Litton would immediately assume Kawas’s day-to-day responsibilities.

Athira, which raised $204 million in an initial public offering in September 2020, is working on treatments for restoring neuronal health and stopping neurodegeneration, with late-stage clinical trials ongoing for molecules treating Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia.