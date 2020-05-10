BANGKOK (AP) — China reported another rise in coronavirus cases on Monday, as the government reminded people to step up personal protection against the virus.

The warning from Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, came as 17 new cases were reported, up from 14 the day before which had represented the first double-digit increase in 10 days.

Of the 17 new cases, seven were listed as imported, while five were in the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the pandemic, where a strict lockdown was lifted last month.

Another five cases were spread across three northeastern provinces, including Jilin, where authorities suspended train service in and out of a county where a cluster originating with a 45-year-old woman was recently detected.

At a news conference Sunday, Mi renewed calls for people to avoid social gatherings and to “seek medical advice or testing in designated hospitals if they exhibit symptoms such as fever, cough or fatigue.”

Despite that, 82,000 third-year middle school students in Beijing returned to classes Monday to prepare for their high school entrance exams.

Advertising

Also Monday, the National Health Commission said there had been no new deaths, extending that record for almost a month, and 141 people remained in hospital in treatment.

Another 783 people were under isolation and observation for being suspected cases or for having tested positive without showing any symptoms.

China has recorded a total of 4,633 deaths from the virus among 82,918 cases of COVID-19.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND REOPENS: Visitors wearing face masks streamed into Shanghai Disneyland as China’s most prominent theme park reopened in a new step toward rolling back anti-coronavirus controls. The park, which closed Jan. 25, will limit visitor numbers and is keeping some attractions closed in line with social distancing guidelines. Disney guests, many wearing Mickey Mouse ears, and children dressed as movie characters were checked for fevers at the gate, and decals were used to designate a safe distance between visitors.

—EXAM PREP IN BEIJING: More than 82,000 third-year middle school students went back to classes in China’s capital Beijing to prepare for their high school entrance exams. Students must show valid health codes and tracking records of their travels over the past 14 days on the mobile phones to gain entry to their schools.

— MORE SOUTH KOREAN CASES: South Korea reported 35 cases over the past 24 hours, the second day in a row that its daily jump has been above 30 for the first time in a month. Worries about a second wave of infections are growing after dozens of new cases were linked to newly reopened nightclubs. Authorities in the Seoul metropolitan area have ordered the temporary closing of clubs and other nightlife establishments and are combing through credit-card and mobile-phone records and security camera footage to track thousands of people who visited a popular Seoul entertainment district in recent weeks. Seoul’s mayor said 85 infections nationwide are linked to the outbreak and health workers are attempting to contact another 5,500 people.

— SRI LANKA EASES LOCKDOWN: Sri Lanka’s government asked state and private sector workers to resume work Monday after a nearly two-month coronavirus lockdown. A 24-hour curfew was lifted on the island, except for two main districts that include the capital Colombo. Restaurants, liquor stores, clothing stores and gyms also remain closed. Buses and trains will only transport those going to work.