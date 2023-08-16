Four international trade officials took turns hoisting a flag to the top of the Space Needle on Tuesday afternoon, in a gesture marking Seattle’s status as an economic gateway to the Asia-Pacific region.

The unfurling of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation banner was attended by dozens of diplomats and business leaders from Washington and beyond. APEC, an international forum for economic dialogue, is holding a monthlong series of high-level meetings in Seattle that is scheduled to end next week.

“The opportunity to hoist this flag on top of the most iconic structure in our community means so much,” said Brian Surratt, CEO of Greater Seattle Partners, an economic booster that helped organize the meetings. “Thank you for coming to our community and showcasing that we are a global community.”

The celebratory mood atop the 605-foot tower was backlit by the strong afternoon sun, overlooking the glittering Seattle skyline and deep-blue waters of Puget Sound. Far in the background, a Hong Kong-flagged container ship rested at the Port of Seattle, carrying Chinese and South Korean goods for the American market.

Approximately 76% of all Seattle-area trade is with APEC — a group that includes representatives from East Asia, Oceania and the Americas — accounting for, on average, approximately $90 billion a year, according to Greater Seattle Partners. Between 2012 and 2022, APEC member economies invested more than $3.5 billion in Washington, creating more than 8,000 jobs in the state.

The conference comes as international trade in the Puget Sound region is shifting from China to other economies in Southeast Asia. Analysts have attributed the shift to a variety of factors, including political tensions, tariff barriers and rising labor costs. For U.S. businesses and trade leaders, that means an increased emphasis on maintaining healthy trade relations with APEC member states like Vietnam and Malaysia.

Advertising

Ambassador Matt Murray, the State Department’s senior official for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, said that the various APEC economies were looking for ways of “facing the economic headwinds,” as the pandemic-era boom in demand recedes and supply chains return to pre-pandemic levels.

“What we really wanted to do was make sure that everything we’re doing in the APEC — on trade and investment, on sustainability, on the digital economy, on supply chain resilience — was reflecting our government and private sector’s desire to meet the moment we’re in,” he said.

Murray noted that the Puget Sound region is unique in its combination of startup culture and established multinationals like Amazon and Microsoft — a spirit that he said is visible even at areas like Pike Place Market. The delegates are scheduled to visit the market on Friday and talk with small-business owners who rely on international trade to source their materials, and international tourism to sell them.

One priority of the meetings has been developing what has been termed the “digital economy.” Organizers worked to integrate Seattle-based tech companies into the conference’s events and discussions, and Murray said that member states have made significant progress in developing shared goals in areas like e-commerce, telehealth systems and cross-border data privacy.

“We’ve integrated digital [discussions] into each one of the six ministerial [meetings] we’ve been holding,” he said. “We’re trying to advance a digital Pacific agenda. If we can get more cooperation from the other economies on working together and setting some good rules and norms for digital economy in each of these areas, I think it will have been successful.”

Advertising

The Port of Seattle also took an active role in the meetings, according to Port commission President Sam Cho.

“At the Port, we are business development salespeople for our gateway: We say, ‘Bring your carrier, bring your containers to the Northwest,’ ” he said. “This was a rare opportunity where the Asia-Pacific nations came to us. They got to see firsthand … the innovation and advantages that our gateway offers. And not just from our mouths. They experienced it.”

Deanna Keller, commission president for the Port of Tacoma, added that the ports benefited from engaging directly with foreign trade representatives, especially those who may have been “spooked” by labor issues and slowdowns. Earlier this summer, West Coast ports from San Diego to British Columbia were rocked by threatened dockworkers strikes.

“Here in the Pacific Northwest, we’re open for business,” she said. “We want your business. We want to have trade agreements. We want to break down the political [barriers], the tariffs and things like that. We want to make sure that we’re engaging again with each other.”

The APEC meetings will conclude in Seattle on Monday. A new round of discussions are slated to take place in San Francisco in November.