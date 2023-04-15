Donna Lynne Amareld has “cut the cord” twice, most recently about a year ago, when her cable and internet bill ballooned to $220 a month, she said.

This month, as YouTube TV hikes its rate from $64.99 to $72.99, her monthly costs for streaming services and internet will increase to more than $170, she said. She misses the Lifetime channel, which was one of her favorites during the decades she had cable, but she doesn’t want to pay for another service that carries it.

Does she think she’ll ever give cable another try?

Her total streaming bill “would have to get pretty high,” the 51-year-old Levittown, Pa., woman said, probably around $250 or more a month.

Cable and satellite providers have been dramatically losing subscribers for years as people switch to streaming services.

In July, streaming overtook broadcast and cable in the monthly Nielsen ratings for the first time. And only 56% of U.S. adults said they watched TV via cable or satellite, according to a 2021 Pew survey. Some industry forecasts predict that less than half of households will have a traditional cable or satellite subscription by the end of this year.

Most 18- to 29-year-olds have never had cable or satellite TV, according to Pew, but even those 30 and older have been increasingly turning to streaming in recent years as services like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV and HBO Max have offered can’t-miss, zeitgeist-y shows like “Succession,” “Love is Blind,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso.”

At the same time, it has become more expensive and more complicated to rely on streaming, particularly for households in which people watch multiple shows that cannot be viewed on the same platform or want to keep up with local sports.

With many other parts of a monthly budget also costing more than they used to, the price increases of streaming are causing some subscribers to take pause. In 2022, the number of canceled streaming subscriptions increased by 49% compared with the prior year, according to the subscription analytics firm Antenna.

“Instead of going to cable, they’re trying to be smarter about the services they subscribe to,” said James Wilcox, senior electronics editor for Consumer Reports. “They’re not going to subscribe for a year. They’re going to subscribe for a month or two,” binge watch a few shows and then switch to another service.

Maximizing free trial periods

As users hop between streaming services and exhaust free trials — and as some companies crack down on account sharing — Wilcox expects more people to turn to the burgeoning world of free streaming services.

These platforms, such as Pluto and Freevee, take some getting used to. They are entirely supported by ads, so shows are interrupted by what are essentially TV commercials.

Other people may opt for — or downgrade existing subscriptions — to new lower-level options of Hulu, Netflix and other streaming services, which are also supported by ads.

“We don’t see people returning en masse to cable or satellite TV,” Wilcox said. But “consumers have hit a ceiling” in terms of how much they’re willing to pay for streaming.

“A post-COVID reaction”

The “cut the cord” trend took off around 2015, when Sling TV launched as a livestreaming service for $20 a month, Wilcox said.

By 2020, traditional cable and satellite TV had lost 12 million subscribers over four years. By the time the year was over, they’d lose another 5 million.

This trend continued even as the pandemic caused people to hunker down in their homes and pad their savings accounts with stimulus checks.

People had more discretionary income, but fewer places where they could spend it. They weren’t eating out at restaurants, attending birthday parties, or traveling. Instead, weekends were consumed by takeout and binge-watching. At the time, adding one or two more $10-a-month streaming services didn’t seem frivolous.

In many households, the justification went something like this, Wilcox said: “We aren’t taking a vacation. That’s fine. We’ll subscribe to 10 [streaming] services. Most of the entertainment we’ll have is at home.”

Three years later, however, pandemic restrictions are gone, and inflation has impacted just about every part of people’s monthly budgets. Consumers still have to buy groceries and pay their utility bills. After the isolation experienced at the height of the pandemic, they may not want to stop going out to dinner or cancel their gym membership. But they are asking themselves whether all their streaming subscriptions are necessary, especially as the costs of these services keep rising.