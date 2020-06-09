An indicator of new business starts is running ahead of last year’s pace at the national level, though in Washington state it still trails.

According to the Census Bureau, applications for new tax IDs, which it considers a sign of new business formation, have turned upward in recent weeks.

When calculated as a rolling average over four weeks, the U.S. figure now surpasses the level at this time last year. Washington state has been slower to relax restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and new business formation has been slower to recover.