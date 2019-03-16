SUNDERLAND, England (AP) — With Britain’s departure from the European Union likely to be put on hold, some Brexit supporters fear their dream is dying.
Hard-core Brexiteers led by former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage are setting out on a two-week “Leave Means Leave” march between northern England and London, accusing politicians of “betraying the will of the people.”
It’s due to end at Parliament on March 29, the day the U.K. was supposed to leave.
Protesters plan to set out Saturday from Sunderland, which is 270 miles (434 kilometers) north of London that voted by 61-39 percent in 2016 to leave the EU.
Almost three years later, U.K. lawmakers remain deadlocked over the government’s Brexit deal. Parliament voted this week to seek to delay Britain’s departure until at least June 30.