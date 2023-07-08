As tens of thousands of All-Star fans continued to descend on Seattle’s city center Friday, workers a few blocks south in the Industrial District commercial kitchens were sweating it out.

That morning, Ballard Pizza Co. had to make a last delivery from its Ethan Stowell Restaurants’ commissary kitchen in the Industrial District to the baseball stadium, T-Mobile Park, for the weekend events.

A van parked by the commissary was stacked with dozens of trays, each containing five pizza dough balls. The driver was waiting for the Moose Tracks Rice Crispy Treats to finish getting cut and loaded. Employees worked against the clock: They had 25 minutes until the 10 a.m. deadline. T-Mobile Park was a 1.6-mile drive.

As Mexican music filled the kitchen, a crew of eight and commissary manager Ryan Donaldson were preparing food for All-Star Week, which culminates Tuesday with the MLB All-Star Game. Ballard Pizza Co. is one of the concessionaires at T-Mobile Park, which last hosted an All-Star Game in 2001.

To serve thousands of people — more than 47,000 are expected for Monday’s Home Run Derby and Tuesday’s All-Star Game — concessionaires have had to plan out the logistics of procuring enough ingredients, pre-making food while keeping it fresh, and delivering in time for the first weekend events.

Advertising

Visit Seattle, a tourism industry organization, expects All-Star Week to drive more than $50 million in economic impact. City boosters also hope the festivities will serve, as city of Seattle Office of Economic Development Director Markham McIntyre said recently, as “a showcase event for our city and region.”

Ballard Pizza Co. employees worked at almost double the usual production rate, Donaldson said, making 500 trays of pizza dough, about 2,000 strombolis, 500 rice crispy treats and 500 cookies. About 10 people, all Ballard Pizza Co. employees, will work at the front-end kitchen at T-Mobile Park.

“The best part about this restaurant is that people know how to rally to get things done,” said Donaldson, a 45-year-old Marysville resident. “Everyone puts in an extra effort.”

“You don’t want to sell out“

While it took Ballard Pizza Co. about two months to plan All-Star operations, the park’s planning for All-Star Week began two years ago when Seattle was announced as host, said Sodexo Live! General Manager Meagan Murray at T-Mobile Park. Sodexo Live! provides dining services for T-Mobile Park.

For concessions, the first step was coming up with a menu that encompassed Pacific Northwest ingredients — such as crab — that could be produced at scale. Sodexo Live! then worked with local suppliers to secure the ingredients, said executive chef Javier Rosa, who has been the Mariners’ chef for about a year and a half.

The menu was created to provide Seattle flavors to guests who are coming from all over the world, Rosa said. Food options include a footlong Dungeness crab roll and a blackberry mint Rainier mojito, inspired by Mount Rainier. Other concessionaires such as MOTO Pizza will offer crab pizza. Salt & Straw and Métier Brewing Co. created a Pale Stout and Cracker Jack Ice Cream.

Advertising

Stowell, whose restaurants include Ballard Pizza Co., said his goal is to make enough food to avoid leaving guests empty-handed.

“You don’t want to sell out of anything, so there’s a ton of production that has to happen,” Stowell said.

At the same time, as visitors flock to Seattle-area restaurants, production has to increase during an already busy summer season, Donaldson said.

In one station at the commissary kitchen, three men were cutting, measuring, rounding, hydrating and putting away the dough for the New York-style pizzas that would be taken to Ballard Pizza Co. restaurants in Ballard, Frelard and Woodinville.

Ballard Pizza Co. will use its regular employees who operate at T-Mobile and some from the restaurants to work All-Star shifts. Sodexo Live! called on employees who work at the Seattle Aquarium and Washington State Ferries, as well as locations in Vancouver, B.C., and other parts of the U.S., said Murray, the Sodexo Live! general manager at T-Mobile Park.

For example, aquarium employees who have experience with private catering events will be working with catering at T-Mobile Park, she said.

Advertising

“Some of them are front-line workers who will help us serve the fans and some of them are managerial support,” Murray said of the extra employees who will be working at T-Mobile Park. “That is a bit out of the normal.”

The All-Star Week festivities will also be a helpful experience for concessionaires ahead of the two Taylor Swift concerts later this month at Lumen Field, Donaldson said. Ballard Pizza Co. is a concessionaire there, too.

“You want to make sure you put your best foot forward,” Stowell said of All-Star Week. “We want to make sure we shine as a city, baseball franchise and stadium.”