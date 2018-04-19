DENVER (AP) — The Army says it’s considering Denver for the headquarters of its planned Futures Command , which will keep track of emerging technology and innovations that could be used in warfighting.

The Army notified Mayor Michael Hancock in an April 17 letter. The military hasn’t released a list of all the finalists, but Georgia officials say Atlanta is in the running.

The command would have fewer than 500 personnel.

The Army wants the headquarters to be near universities and technology companies. The letter said officials are looking for a workforce strong in biomedicine, chemistry, computer hardware and software, electronics, materials and mechanical systems.

The Army hasn’t said when it would choose a city.

It would be only the fourth command-level operation in the Army. Officials say it’s the most significant reorganization since 1973.