LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he still sees “significant” opportunities for Chinese investment in Arkansas after several major economic development deals announced in recent years by companies in the state.

Hutchinson spoke to reporters on Friday from China, where he’s on his third trade mission since taking office in 2015. The governor left Tuesday for the trip and also plans to visit Japan on the mission before returning to Arkansas next week.

Hutchinson said he still sees opportunities for further investment by Chinese companies in Arkansas and said the trip is also helping strengthen relationships with existing firms. Hutchinson has announced several economic development projects with Chinese companies over the past two years, including a $1 billion paper mill in south Arkansas and a $20 million garment factory in Little Rock.