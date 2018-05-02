PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Attorney General Mark Brnovich has announced a $40 million settlement with Volkswagen in an emissions cheating scandal.

The settlement announced Wednesday says Volkswagen must pay Arizonans up to $1,000 for each diesel vehicle eligible for a combined $10.5 million in direct restitution. Volkswagen will also pay $20 million for state education funding with the remaining money used for legal costs and other fraud cases.

Arizona pursued a consumer lawsuit separately from a 2016 multi-state deal of nearly $15 billion, which sought to settle lawsuits and allegations that Volkswagen’s diesel engines cheated on U.S. emissions tests.

Volkswagen has acknowledged the cars were programmed to turn on emissions controls during government lab tests and turn them off while driving.

The company says the new settlement “resolves all claims” asserted by Arizona.