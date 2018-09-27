BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The Argentine peso has slipped a day after the government reached a new loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund.
The increased $57. 1 billion loan announced by the IMF on Wednesday seeks to ease concerns of international investors over Argentina’s ability to meet its debts amid the country’s economic troubles.
Argentina has been hit by a sharp depreciation of the peso amid double-digit inflation, with the currency losing more than half of its value this year. The peso dipped Thursday, to close at 40.60 per U.S. dollar.
Investors worry that monetary policy conditions imposed under the deal could cause more volatility to Argentina’s weak economy.
Most Read Business Stories
- A wave of condos is coming to Seattle and Bellevue for the first time since the housing bust
- Boeing saved $227M from state tax incentives last year while it cut 6,000 jobs
- As Seattle home prices dip, outer reaches of metro area are humming along
- NTSB faults Air Canada pilots for last year's near disaster WATCH
- H-1B spouses’ work ban rule coming within three months, feds say
President Mauricio Macri said at a news conference that there are “tough months ahead” but he is convinced that “this is the only way.”