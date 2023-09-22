Even as credit card balances in the U.S. hit a record $1.2 trillion this July, credit debt grew even faster in Washington state.

From April to July, Washington’s credit card debt grew by more than $1 billion, to $29.2 billion. It now ranks among the top 13 states by highest total debt.

As of July, total credit card debt in the state was up 33% from two years ago, before inflation started to climb to a record high, according to a recently released report from personal finance company WalletHub. The report analyzes the latest data on consumers’ finances from TransUnion credit bureau, the Federal Reserve and Bureau of Labor Statistics.

From July 2021 to 2023, credit debt in the state rose 3% faster than the national average.

In general, this spike is caused by rising costs and interest rates, said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst with WalletHub.

“Many people are struggling financially and might not (be able to) afford paying for monthly expenses while also repaying their credit card debt,” she said. “This means people take longer to pay off their debt, and rack up more than they can handle.”

Advertising

Nationally and at the state level, trends in the year-over-year increase in credit card debt reflect inflation. Credit card debt grew faster in 2022, when inflation hit a record high, and its growth has slowed since the Federal Reserve introduced multiple hikes in interest rates from March 2022 to this May.

Even as inflation moderates, few products have lowered in price, so it will take a while until Americans see a change in their spending, Gonzalez said.

Describing this surge in borrowing as “substantial and concerning,” she added that it could be “a sign of financial distress as it shows that, as years go by, more households rely on their credit cards to cover expenses and buy essential goods.”

“However,” she continued, “the economy remains strong in 2023 and grows despite the economic uncertainties.”

Credit card debt is the single largest type of debt in the U.S. While Washington has fewer credit card holders per consumer than some other states, the state has one of the highest costs per month to pay off card balances in the U.S. It would take the average Washington credit card holder over 14 months to completely pay off their debts.

As credit cards usually come with high interest rates and fees, it’s important to manage and pay off balances swiftly to avoid accumulating excessive debt, according to WalletHub. Here are a few ways consumers can manage their credit card debt:

Rank expenses in order of necessity. This should include debt payments, emergency fund contributions and other savings. After developing such a budget, stick to it.

Create an emergency fund or a safety net of cash to fall back on to avoid turning to credit in the event of an emergency or unplanned joblessness. Shoot to save the equivalent of a year’s after-tax income.

Improve your credit rating to reduce the cost of your debt and pay it off faster. Credit scores have a dramatic impact on the cost of personal debt.

If you have multiple credit card balances, repay the most expensive debt first. WalletHub recommends the “avalanche method” putting the majority of your monthly debt payment toward the balance with the highest interest rate and making the minimum payment required on the rest. Once the most expensive debt is paid off, repeat the process until debt-free.

Sometimes, budgeting and planning isn’t enough to solve one’s debt problems, in which case it may be necessary to evaluate your current job and explore higher-paying opportunities for your background and skills. Alternatively, consider acquiring new skills for a better paying job.