Saturday is the last day Washingtonians can file claims for two expiring federal unemployment programs designed to help workers who lost jobs in the pandemic but didn’t qualify for regular state benefits. In most cases, the final weekly payments will go out next week.

We’re examining the impact of these programs and want to hear from people who have used the program and must now do without.

How important have these benefits been for you and your family as you navigated the pandemic? Did you find the claims process difficult or easy? If you were still receiving the pandemic benefits when the programs expired, what will the loss of weekly payments mean for you?