The Port of Seattle has 295 scheduled sailings of cruise ships in 2022, bringing an estimated $1.26 million in revenue from passengers.

The number of sailings is a jump from 2021, when 82 ships sailed out of Seattle.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cruise ship dashboard shows most cruises have an “orange” status, meaning at least 0.3% of passengers and crew reported COVID-19 cases, which warrants a CDC investigation.

Public Health – Seattle & King County has outlined COVID safety requirements with each cruise line that sails from or passes through Seattle in case of a COVID outbreak onboard. Guidelines include plans with local medical providers and quarantine facilities, the department said.

Are you traveling on a cruise this year? Do you have any worries as you plan your trip? What would you like to know as you plan your cruise vacations this year?