Regular readers of this column know I haven’t pulled my punches on the troubles facing downtown or the destructive policies of the Seattle City Council majority.

These columns inevitably bring some emails and comments attributing this to “Democrat-run” cities and states.

But is it true? This question deserves some unpacking.

According to the U.S. News & World Report survey of best state economies, Utah ranks No. 1, followed by Colorado, Idaho, Washington and Massachusetts.

At the bottom are Louisiana, West Virginia, Mississippi and Alaska.

The rankings are based on “employment, business environment and growth.”

CNBC’s Top States for Business has North Carolina, Washington, Virginia, Colorado and Texas. At the bottom are New Mexico, Alaska, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Meanwhile, the Milken Institute’s latest report on Best Performing Cities ranks Provo, Utah; Austin, Texas; Salt Lake City; and Phoenix at the top. Seattle ranks No. 6. It uses a variety of metrics, especially jobs, wages and high-tech growth.

As you can see, the performance rankings run across the board.

Idaho, Utah and Texas are solid-red states, while the others are blue or, as is the case with North Carolina, purple. The poorest-performing states are red, with the exception of New Mexico.

Digging deeper, however, shows the difficulty of stereotyping. In every state, the largest cities are the primary economic engines. The caveat is that Texas has oil, a commodity that benefits much of the state.

But even in Texas, the largest cities — Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin — are deep blue. Democrat Sylvester Turner is the mayor of Houston, the nation’s fourth-most populous city and the world’s corporate capital of the oil industry. Democrat Eric Johnson is the mayor of Big D, another international business hub. Austin’s mayor is a Democrat, while San Antonio’s is an independent.

But the Alamo City is also home to the Castro brothers: Julián, a former San Antonio mayor and President Barack Obama’s secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and Joaquin, a U.S. representative from the district around San Antonio. Both are Democrats.

Phoenix, the nation’s fifth-most populous city, also has a Democratic mayor. So does Salt Lake City.

Only Provo has a Republican mayor.

My 2 cents: When discussing “Democrat-run” cities and states, the answer depends on what kind of Democrat you mean.

America once had two “mass” political parties, each with conservatives, centrists and liberals. Before Newt Gingrich led the purge of RINOs (Republicans in Name Only), it was true of the GOP. The party had conservatives (Barry Goldwater and Ronald Reagan), centrists (Gerald Ford and Howard Baker) and liberals (Nelson Rockefeller and Jacob Javits).

Now, only the Democrats are a mass party.

For example, New York Mayor Eric Adams is a former police officer who ran a tough-on-crime campaign. He also advocates forced institutionalization of those with mental illness who emergency medical workers deem can’t care for themselves.

This would never happen in “Democrat-run” Seattle, at least not with the current far-left City Council majority. “Defund the police” and “soft on crime” are the province of the Democratic Party’s left wing. So, among liberals, are compassionate (but not always constructive) policies toward homelessness.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is undoubtedly a liberal. But if California were a nation it would be a heavyweight economy. It’s poised to become the fourth-largest economy in the world, overtaking Germany. Not bad for a “Democrat-led” state.

The Golden State is the home of Silicon Valley, sui generis worldwide in technology and innovation, fueled by Stanford University. The megaport of L.A.-Long Beach is a critical link in international trade. Los Angeles is the center of the entertainment industry. And California boasts numerous world-class universities.

To be fair, we partly face a chicken-and-egg issue. California also had numerous Republican governors, not least Reagan.

Some elements to success are only partly political.

Urban scholar Richard Florida has been linking it to such qualities as tolerance and education that attracts talent going back to his highly influential book, “The Rise of the Creative Class.”

Seattle, at least recently, attracted the creative class in huge numbers. For example, adults with bachelor’s degrees or higher were 66% of the city’s population as of 2021, compared with 34% nationally.

In Phoenix, the same metric is less than 31%. Not surprisingly, Phoenix and Arizona have a low-wage, low-powered economy.

Mark Muro and Sifan Liu of the Brookings Institution also argue that digital skills, or lack of them, for workers has opened up a chasm between winner and loser cities and states.

They write that “gaps in access to digital skills engender disparate access to the nation’s best-paying, most desirable jobs and industries. Such gaps can spawn troublesome divides among not just people, but also places.”

They call it “one of the nation’s starkest limits on opportunity.”

No wonder most of the 240 localities that were willing to lavish subsidies to win Amazon’s HQ2 never stood a chance.

Some places are blessed by location, such as a natural deep-water port, but all the luckiest ones make their own luck. Do they properly fund education, or do they funnel that investment into tax cuts for the wealthy? Are they attentive to quality of life, or are they inattentive to public safety? Will they invest in training digital workers and green infrastructure, or hoist the flag of “low taxes, light regulation”?

These shouldn’t be partisan issues. Unfortunately, they are in our deeply divided nation, where few people change their minds.