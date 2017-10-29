ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s portion of an international fiber optic system that will eventually link London and Tokyo via the Arctic has been completed, meaning northern Alaska communities are a step closer to having a new broadband option.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports that crews aboard a submarine installed the last segment of the Quintillion Subsea Cable System this month.

The system will provide high-speed broadband in areas that previously lacked access and Anchorage-based Quintillion will make its service available to local telecom providers as a wholesaler. The system is on schedule to be in service this December.

The 1,400-mile (2,253-kilometer) network trunk line runs from Prudhoe Bay to Nome and makes its terrestrial connection to the Lower 48 in Fairbanks. Branching lines under water connect to Barrow, or Utqiagvik, Wainwright, Point Hope and Kotzebue.

