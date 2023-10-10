Outdoor retailer Arc’teryx is moving from its decadelong downtown Seattle location to a much larger space across the street that formerly housed Ben Bridge’s flagship store, the company said Tuesday.

The move from 400 Pike St. to 401 Pike St. will nearly double the Seattle store’s space to 4,389 square feet. The new location will open in the spring.

Arc’teryx said the bigger, newer space will allow for a better customer experience. The company added that it “is committed to the Seattle community.”

The outdoor gear company, which was founded in 1989 in North Vancouver, B.C., opened 10 brand stores in 2022, according to Canadian trade publication Retail Insider. Arc’teryx declined to say how many stores it has in total. In March, Arc’teryx permanently closed two locations in the Bay Area. In Washington, aside from the downtown Seattle store, Arc’teryx has only an outlet store in Tulalip.

Downtown Seattle Association said in a statement Tuesday that new street-level openings are a component of downtown’s revitalization.

Advertising

“From longtime retailers like Ben Bridge putting a new flagship store in downtown to operators such as Mendocino Farms opening additional locations or Suitsupply deciding to return to downtown, we’re seeing people investing with confidence in our center city,” DSA said.

Downtown Seattle’s retail landscape is changing. Visitors are returning after foot traffic tanked because of the pandemic, according to DSA. But downtown is still struggling with crime, workers sluggish to return and shoppers choosing online shopping over brick-and-mortar.

Businesses have been moving around, too. Men’s suits brand Suitsupply left downtown pre-pandemic but is reopening this month at 416 University St. Jeweler Ben Bridge opened a new flagship store at 1530 Fifth Ave. in June after 94 years at its former location. Restaurant chain Mendocino Farms, which has a location in South Lake Union, opened a second Seattle location downtown in August.

Downtown has seen retail losses, too. For example, Carhartt and Nike closed stores in September 2022 and January 2023, respectively.