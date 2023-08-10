Archer Aviation said it raised $215 million in funding and patched up a legal dispute with Boeing, paving the way for the electric air-taxi startup to collaborate with its former adversary on future designs.

Archer received investments from Boeing, as well as existing backers Stellantis, United Airlines and tech-focused Ark Invest, it said in a statement Thursday. The California startup will work with Boeing and its Wisk Aero flying-taxi venture on autonomous flight technology, it said.

Collaborating with Wisk will give Archer a powerful supplier for autonomous technology, even as it works to win approvals for its initial model requiring a human pilot. Archer is targeting 2025 for an entry into service of its Midnight electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, or eVTOL, a five-seat craft with tilting propellers.

Archer said Thursday that the Midnight received a Special Airworthiness Certificate from the US Federal Aviation Administration, allowing the company to begin flight tests in coming weeks. Archer must still demonstrate that the aircraft meets safety requirements.

Manufacturing partner Stellantis, the maker of Jeep and Ram vehicles, accelerated $70 million in funding pledged under a partnership agreement announced in January. Archer said $55 million remains available under the facility. In June, Stellantis raised its stake in Archer through open-market stock purchases.

Archer didn’t disclose details of the investments from Boeing, United and Ark. The company said it will save significant development costs by sourcing autonomy technology from Boeing’s Wisk, which is focused on pilotless aircraft. The two sides were scheduled to go to trial on their patent dispute in September.

Ark is already one of Archer’s biggest shareholders. United agreed to invest $20 million in Archer in 2021 and has since made a $10 million down payment on future deliveries.

Archer is among startups around the world working to get eVTOLs to market by the middle of the decade, aiming to revolutionize short hops and offer well-heeled travelers a quicker and cleaner alternative to taxis on commutes to airports.

The company reported on Thursday that it lost $184.1 million during the second quarter. Archer said it’s on track to deliver its first Midnight craft to the Air Force later this year or early next year.

— With assistance from Alan Levin.