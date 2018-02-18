DETROIT (AP) — A company that makes high-strength, laser-welded steel blanks for the auto industry will mark the grand opening of its $83 million facility in Detroit.

Mayor Mike Duggan and business leaders are expected to attend the Feb. 26 event at ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks Detroit.

The 313,000-square-foot (29,100-square-meter) facility is in Detroit’s Interstate-94 Industrial Park on the city’s east side. The 186-acre (75-hectare) industrial park is a prime site for new manufacturing operations in Detroit.

The company says 85 employees currently work at the site and another 40 jobs are expected to be added over the next five years.

ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks is a subsidiary of steel and mining company ArcelorMittal. The company says the Detroit facility is ArcelorMittal’s first wholly-owned manufacturing site in Michigan.