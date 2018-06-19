Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's family is involved in a land deal with the head of an energy services giant that has business with the Interior Department
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s family is involved in a land deal with the head of an energy services giant that has business with the Interior Department.
Politico first reported the Zinkes’ dealings with Halliburton chairman David Lesar for a planned commercial development in Zinke’s hometown of Whitefish, Montana.
The charitable foundation created by Zinke and run by his wife, Lola, is allowing a company co-owned by Lesar and his family to use a portion of its land as a parking lot for the development.
The land was donated to Zinke’s Great Northern Veterans Peace Park Foundation 10 years ago to create a park, but the land is largely untouched.
Zinke spokeswoman Heather Swift did not have immediate comment on Tuesday. Zinke told Politico that he is no longer involved with the foundation.