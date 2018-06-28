GENEVA (AP) — A World Trade Organization dispute body has ruled that Australia did not unfairly inhibit trade by requiring plain packaging for tobacco products, sending a message that tough-on-tobacco rules don’t necessarily violate fair trade.

The WTO’s dispute settlement body said complainants did not successfully demonstrate that Australia had violated its obligations to ensure fair trade following its adoption of path-breaking legislation in 2012 requiring plain packaging as a way to reduce health risks.

Complainants acknowledged the risks of smoking. But they argued Australia’s measures couldn’t reduce use of tobacco products and hampered trade more than needed to reach public health goals.

The WTO dispute body countered that Australia’s policy in fact can help reduce tobacco use.

A number of countries have toughened their rules on cigarette packaging after Australia did.