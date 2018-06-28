NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $6.56 to $59.70
Shares of drugstores, pharmacy benefits managers and medication distributors fell after Amazon said it’s buying online pharmacy PillPack.
FedEx Corp., down $3.08 to $226.67
Delivery company stocks declined after Amazon said it is launching a program to have contractors deliver some of its shipments.
Madison Square Garden Co., up $37.07 to $303.29
The company said it will consider spinning off its sports team ownership into a separate company.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $28.88 to $428.36
The Mexican food chain said it will restructure its business, change its menu and close some restaurants.
McCormick & Co., up $8.90 to $114.83
The spice and seasonings company raised its annual forecasts after a strong second quarter.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down 77 cents to $19.41
The home goods retailer had a solid first quarter but it wasn’t enough to excite investors.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd., up $1.65 to $21.77
The chipmaker said Chinese regulators approved its $6 billion purchase of competitor Cavium.
Starbucks Inc., down $1.30 to $48.54
The coffee chain said Chief Financial Officer Scott Maw will retire in November.