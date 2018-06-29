CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A 60-year-old employee at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga auto plant has filed a class-action lawsuit in which he contends the company is using a rebranding effort to discriminate against workers once they turn 50.
The law firm that filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court said the named plaintiff is Jonathan Manlove of Ooltewah, who is a former supervisor at the Chattanooga plant. Attorney Kevin Sharp said the company is trying to change its image to a “younger, sleeker company” after an emissions scandal that has rocked VW since 2015.
The law firm said the company announced it was “becoming slimmer, leaner and younger” just before Manlove was demoted last year. The firm said he has sought other positions but has been rebuffed.
Volkswagen spokesman Keith King said the company doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
