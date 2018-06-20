Volvo Cars is officially opening its South Carolina plant, the Swedish carmaker's first plant in the United states

The first of Volvo’s redesigned S60 sedans will roll off the assembly line at the Berkeley County plant this fall.

Volvo is officially opening the plant Wednesday in Ridgeville.

Company officials say 1,500 people should be working there by year’s end and 4,000 by the end of 2021, when the plant is scheduled to also make Volvo’s new XC90 SUV.

Volvo says the plant should be able to make 130,000 vehicles a year when it reaches at peak capacity.