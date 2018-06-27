PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Several victims of a 2014 food truck explosion in Philadelphia have reached a $160 million settlement with U-Haul, which was accused of refilling the truck’s outdated propane tanks.
Investigators have said food truck owner took her tanks to a U-Haul subsidiary where they were filled despite being old and damaged. The food truck owner and her 17-year-old daughter died from burn-related injuries days after the blast likely caused by a tank leak. Three other people were severely burned and several others were injured.
U-Haul spokesman Sebastien Reyes says the company maintains they didn’t fill the tank involved, but adds the sympathies of everyone at U-Haul are with those affected.
One plaintiff will get over $69 million; a second will get $54.3 million and the estates of the mother and daughter will get $36.5 million.
