WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is pushing U.S. allies to cut their oil imports from Iran to zero by November.

President Donald Trump last month withdrew the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal. Sanctions on Iran’s energy sector that were eased will kick back in after a grace period.

A senior State Department official says U.S. officials are visiting European and Asian countries to say they should completely eliminate their oil imports from Iran before the grace period expires on November 4. The official says the U.S. doesn’t intend to issue waivers.

The official also says the U.S. is working with other Middle East countries to increase production so the global oil supply isn’t harmed.

The official wasn’t authorized to be identified by name and briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.