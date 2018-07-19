LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California bottled water company has been charged with illegally disposing of arsenic-tainted wastewater.

Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles announced charges Thursday against the company that bottles Crystal Geyser water and two companies that transported and dumped the toxic waste.

Prosecutors say the companies failed to disclose the contents on shipping manifests and it was taken to a facility not permitted to treat hazardous waste.

A message left with a CG Roxane spokeswoman was not immediately returned.

The U.S. attorney’s office says there is no allegation the bottled water was tainted.

Naturally occurring arsenic was filtered out of water and discharged in a pond near the company’s facility 160 miles north of Los Angeles. It was later trucked to a facility near Los Angeles for disposal.