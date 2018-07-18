Share story

By
The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines had its best day on the stock market in two years — pulling other airlines along in its slipstream — after saying it can cover most of the increase in fuel prices.

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc. rose $6.38, or 8.8 percent, to close Wednesday at $79.

United expects to spend $2 billion more on fuel this year than last. But with strong travel demand pushing up prices, CEO Oscar Munoz says United is offsetting three-fourths of that fuel increase.

Revenue per seat is rising fastest on flights across the Atlantic, and United’s trans-Pacific business is turning around after several disappointing years.

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

That’s calming investors who fear airlines are adding too many seats, leading to lower fares.

United raised its 2018 profit forecast after trading ended Tuesday.

DAVID KOENIG