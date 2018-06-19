Thousands of unionized workers at Las Vegas casino-resorts operated by MGM Resorts International are deciding whether to approve a new five-year contract
The agreement up for a vote Tuesday includes wage increases and stronger protections against sexual harassment for 24,000 bartenders, housekeepers, food servers and other members of the Culinary Union.
Francis Garcia has been a housekeeper at the MGM Grand for 11 years. She says she voted in favor of approving the contract because it includes protections for immigrants like her who are allowed to live and work in the U.S. under temporary protective status.
If approved, the agreement would cover workers employed at several properties, including Bellagio, Aria, MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay.
The workers earlier had threatened to strike over the lack of progress in contract negotiations.