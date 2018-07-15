BusinessNation & WorldNation & World Politics UK Prime Minister Theresa May says President Donald Trump told her to “sue the EU” in Brexit talks Originally published July 15, 2018 at 2:25 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May says President Donald Trump told her to “sue the EU” in Brexit talks. The Associated Press Next StoryUK’s Theresa May: Trump told me to ‘sue the EU’ over Brexit Previous StoryOregon glass maker sees opportunity in demise of plastic straws